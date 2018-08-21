Diet Drug Belviq Is First Shown Not to Hurt Heart

MONDAY, Aug. 27, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The weight-loss drug Belviq (lorcaserin) appears to help people shed pounds without adversely affecting the heart in those already at higher heart risk, new research shows.

That's a first -- and a major hurdle overcome -- for medicines specifically aimed at weight loss, experts say. In the 1990s, the "fen-phen" combo of weight-loss meds (fenfluramine and phentermine) made headlines when use was tied to dangerous heart valve changes.

However, "for now, after rigorous testing, we can report that [Belviq] is the first and only weight-loss agent to show long-term cardiovascular safety in a high-risk population," said study lead author Dr. Erin Bohula. She's a cardiovascular medicine and critical care specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

One obesity expert said the finding could boost use of the medication.

"There was concern that certain weight-loss medications were not safe in patients at risk for heart disease," said Dr. Mitchell Roslin, chief of obesity surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"Belviq is in the same class of drugs," noted Roslin, who wasn't involved in the new trial. "To gain acceptance, the drug would need to show that the same result would not occur. This study shows that there is no increase in cardiac complications with Belviq."

Bohula's team published their findings Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine, and the report was simultaneously presented at the European Society of Cardiology's annual meeting, in Munich.

The new trial was funded by Belviq's maker, the pharmaceutical company Eisai.

The study included 12,000 overweight or obese patients at risk for serious heart problems who took either Belviq or a "dummy" placebo pill. Over a median follow-up of more than three years, the research showed no statistical difference in the rate of major heart problems between patients who took Belviq (6.1 percent) and those who took the placebo (6.2 percent).

Along with counseling in better diet and exercise, patients who took Belviq lost an average of 9.3 pounds after one year, while those in the placebo group lost an average of 3 pounds.