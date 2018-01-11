Which Weight-Loss Surgery Is Best?

TUESDAY, Oct. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Deciding to have weight-loss surgery is tough enough, but then you have to choose between several procedures -- each with different risks and potential weight loss.

So how do you decide which one is best for you?

New research that compares three types of weight-loss surgery in more than 46,000 patients may help. The three types of surgery included gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy and adjustable gastric banding (also known as lap band).

The study found that gastric bypass surgery boasted the greatest weight loss -- both short- and long-term. But that procedure also had the highest rates of complications in the month following surgery.

"There are trade-offs. Bypass is more effective for weight loss, but has a greater risk of short-term complications. People need to consider, 'What do I value most?' Is safety your biggest concern? Or, is it the magnitude of the weight loss?" said study lead author Dr. David Arterburn. He's a senior researcher at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

Arterburn added that it's important to consider other weight-loss treatments, such as medication.

Nearly 25,000 people in the study had Roux-en-Y gastric bypass. This procedure involves making the stomach smaller and bypassing part of the small intestine, according to the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). After this surgery, people get fuller on much less food, and the body doesn't absorb as many calories.

Almost 19,000 people in the study had sleeve gastrectomy, which involves taking out a portion of your stomach so that you get fuller faster.

Finally, more than 2,500 people had adjustable lap-band surgery. A surgeon places an inflatable band around the top of your stomach, leaving only a small pouch that can be filled with food. The rest of your stomach is filled with a balloon containing saline solution that is attached to the band, according to NIDDK. Arterburn said this procedure has fallen out of favor in recent years.

The study found that gastric bypass appeared to be most effective for weight loss: