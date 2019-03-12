Log What You Eat, Lose More Weight?

March 12, 2019 -- Could the key to losing weight boil down to four words?

Track what you eat.

Or, if you prefer: Bite it, write it.

That's the bottom line of two new studies that found that people who track their intake online or with a smartphone app do lose weight -- and that the task is not as tedious as people may think.

"It brings a mindfulness to what you are eating," says Jean Harvey, PhD, chair and professor of nutrition and food sciences at the University of Vermont, Burlington, and lead author of one recent study. Before digging into a rich dessert or a giant serving of french fries, people who track tend to think: "If I eat this, I have to write it down."

"We know that tracking is very difficult for people to do, but we also know the more you use an app, the more [weight] you lose," says Gary Bennett, PhD, a professor of psychology at Duke University and the co-author of another study.

The concept of tracking is not new for weight loss, of course, but an explosion of apps such as LoseIt, Calorie King, and MyFitnessPal has expanded the choices greatly, Harvey says.