Balloons, Pills, Sleeves: Weight Loss Options Grow

June 5, 2019 -- Lisa Rivera, a 35-year-old staff assistant at a Manhattan hospital, can now keep up with her 8-year-old daughter when they go to the park. And when they make the trip to Disney World, a family tradition, "I have longevity," she says proudly. "I can last all day."

Two years ago, that wasn't possible. Rivera is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and her weight had reached 210 pounds. Her knees hurt, and her body ached. She had to switch to a desk job just to get through the day. Then she heard about a new weight loss treatment called endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty or ESG, which changes the stomach’s structure without surgery. After the procedure, Rivera made intense lifestyle changes, including eating a healthier diet. She lost about 50 pounds -- and they have stayed off.

ESG is one of several newer or soon-to-be approved less-invasive ways to lose weight -- including gastric balloons and capsules -- that have expanded obesity treatments. Nearly 40% of U.S. adults are obese, putting them at a higher risk of earlier death, heart disease, stroke, some cancers, and gallbladder disease, among other problems.

Although the FDA has approved five medications for weight loss, they don’t work for everyone, and side effects, such as higher blood pressure and nervousness, can make them not work for some people.

Bariatric surgery is another option, but not everyone is considered eligible for it, and some people just don't like the idea, says Shelby Sullivan, MD, an associate professor of medicine and director of the Gastroenterology Metabolic and Bariatric Program at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. Generally, bariatric surgery, such as gastric bypass, is suggested for people with a body mass index of 40 and higher, or with a BMI of 35 and another health issue besides obesity, says Sullivan.

And the surgery isn't successful or uncomplicated for everyone. Among the possible side effects are failure to lose weight, low blood sugar, intestinal perforation, bowel obstruction, and nausea.

The nonmedical, nonsurgical options "broaden therapy to a larger number of patients," since some are indicated in those with lower BMIs than needed to qualify for bariatric surgery, Sullivan says. "There are now more nonsurgical options for obesity than ever before." People with a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese, and people with a BMI of 25 to 30 are considered overweight.

But each option has downsides -- costs are high and often not covered by insurance, and possible side effects can range from bothersome to serious.