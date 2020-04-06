Trump Obese But Healthy, His Doctor Says

June 4, 2020 -- Despite being obese, President Donald Trump is in good health, White House physician Sean Conley said Wednesday, Bloomberg News reported.

"Based on my history, examination and consultations, the data indicates the president remains healthy," Conley said in a memo released to reporters.

According to Conley, Trump weighs 244 pounds. At 6 feet, three inches tall that puts him over the threshold for obesity set by the U.S. National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, Bloomberg noted.

Conley also confirmed that Trump took a two-week course of the obese drug hydroxychloroquine, which the President has long touted as a potential means of warding off COVID-19.

Trump took zinc and vitamin D supplements along with the drug, Conley said.

However, a randomized clinical trial published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine found that hydroxychloroquine had no effect in preventing coronavirus infection or COVID-19.

Prior trials of the drug as a COVID-19 treatment found it was linked to a higher risk of potentially dangerous heart issues.