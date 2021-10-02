Obesity Helps Drive Half of New Diabetes Cases

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Obesity is the culprit in up to half of new diabetes cases among Americans each year, a new study estimates.

Researchers found that over nearly two decades, obesity contributed to anywhere from 30% to 53% of new type 2 diabetes diagnoses among middle-aged and older Americans. That higher percentage was seen in recent years, as the prevalence of obesity rose nationally.

"It very clearly looks like trends in obesity and type 2 diabetes run parallel to each other," said study author Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.

It's well known that obesity is a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, which arises when the body loses sensitivity to the hormone insulin, which regulates blood sugar. The reasons for the link are not fully clear, but extra fat tissue may change body cells in a way that makes it harder for them to use insulin, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

Type 2 diabetes can eventually lead to complications like heart disease, kidney failure and damage to the nerves in the eyes or limbs.

Those consequences are far-reaching, given the prevalence of type 2 diabetes. In the United States alone, more than 31 million people have diabetes -- the vast majority of whom have type 2, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new findings, Khan said, highlight the impact of obesity on those figures.

"This raises the alarm," she said.

At the same time, Khan added, the findings imply that many cases of type 2 diabetes could be averted through measures like healthier eating and regular exercise.

She acknowledged that is easier said than done: Years of rising obesity rates have made it clear that simply telling Americans to change their habits does not work.

"This is not about wagging a finger at people," Khan said.

Low-income Americans, in particular, face big challenges, she noted. They may not have the money or time to make healthy meals, or the time or safe places for exercise.