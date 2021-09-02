In 16 States, 35% or More Residents Now Obese

By Cara Murez and Ernie Mundell

HealthDay Reporters

THURSDAY, Sept. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- America's waistline keeps widening.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 16 states now have at least 35% of their residents who are obese, a number that's nearly doubled since 2018.

The CDC's 2020 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps now show that Delaware, Iowa, Ohio and Texas have joined Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia with high rates of obesity.

One expert said the unhealthy move towards more obese Americans isn't surprising.

"While COVID may be an accelerator, the trends have been going on for a long time," said Dr. Mitchell Roslin, chief of obesity surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. "This is the consequence of changes in our food supply and increased consumption of processed foods."

He believes the ease of access to unhealthy, processed foods — often cheaper and easier to prepare than fresh, unprocessed foods — means that Americans increasingly eat high-calorie, low-nutrient fare.

So, said Roslin, "if you go with the flow and are not proactive, obesity and insulin resistance have become the norm." Insulin resistance is a precursor to diabetes.

The CDC pointed to notable racial and ethnic disparities around obesity, as well. Some states and territories did not have sufficient data to break down the issue by race and ethnicity, but among those that did, 35 states and Washington, D.C., had an obesity prevalence at or above 35% among Black residents, 22 states had reached that level for their Hispanic residents, and seven states had that prevalence among white residents.

"The ethnic disparities to some extent can be explained by socioeconomic factors," Roslin said. "Real food that is not processed costs more money. Fresh fruit and vegetables are expensive. So are animal products and fish that are only given natural foods."

No states had an obesity prevalence at or above 35% among Asian residents. However, some studies have suggested that health risks associated with obesity may occur at a lower body mass index for people who are Asian.