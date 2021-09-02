How To Be Careful of ‘Miracle’ Weight Loss Promises

Sept. 13, 2021 -- Hey, have you heard about the new miracle fat loss product?

It’s a special tea you might see advertised in a magazine.

Or a lollipop promoted by a Kardashian.

Or a rubber vest you zip tight around your belly, shown on a TV commercial.

Or… or… or…

We’ve all seen countless “too good to be true” products guaranteeing help with losing weight. Some even say they can melt fat.

“This is a scam right?” I say repeatedly while watching some dude talk about weight-loss stuff etc for a naive 45 (wasted) minutes to see the videos conclusion. Googling to confirm my suspicions. It was a scam! — ✨ Emilie ✨ (@conchepcion) September 10, 2021

Health scams cost consumers countless millions. With obesity a serious problem, we’re vulnerable to marketing that promises to keep us healthy, slim, or strong. For correct information and strategies, trust your doctor and verifiable weight loss organizations, not someone advertising a quick solution in exchange for your money.

Here’s a primer on how to spot some concerning claims and make the right choices for your health, fitness, and wallet.