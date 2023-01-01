Your Weight Could Alter Vitamin D's Effect on Health

TUESDAY, Jan. 24, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D is widely promoted for better health, but if you're overweight, you might not reap the benefits.

In a new study, researchers found a 30% to 40% reduction in cancer, cancer deaths and autoimmune diseases among people with a lower body mass index (BMI) who took vitamin D supplements, but only a small benefit among those with higher BMIs.



"Patients with obesity, despite taking the same amount of supplement, had a lower response," said lead researcher Deirdre Tobias, an assistant professor in the department of nutrition at the Harvard School of Public Health, in Boston.

The cutoff was a BMI of less than 25, which is considered a healthy weight, the study authors noted.

It's not known why being overweight or obese affects levels of the so-called "sunshine vitamin," but low absorption of vitamin D could be widespread, given that more than 40% of Americans are obese, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.