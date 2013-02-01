Gluten Not a 'Brain Fog' Trigger in Women Without Celiac Disease

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, May 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Going gluten-free is a trend that touts benefits for the mind and body, but a new study finds no evidence that gluten is bad for your brain.

Among nearly 13,500 middle-aged women, researchers found no connection between eating wheat, barley or rye (the sources of gluten) and mental ability.

According to the study authors, the only folks who benefit mentally from avoiding gluten are those with celiac disease, who can't digest it.

"Those without a history of a true gluten sensitivity from celiac disease should not pursue a gluten-free diet under the assumption that they will improve their brain health," said lead author Dr. Andrew Chan, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and vice chair of gastroenterology at Massachusetts General Hospital, both in Boston.

"This is in contrast to some anecdotes and popular press that gluten was harmful and could contribute to cognitive decline or so-called 'brain fog,' " he said.