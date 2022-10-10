Nov. 18, 2022 -- Boston dietitian Katarina Mollo has virtually no memory of life without celiac disease. Diagnosed at age 4, Mollo has been on a gluten-free diet for 41 years that she says has kept her healthy and may also be why she hasn’t developed any other autoimmune diseases. It’s also played a part in her thinking about screening patients with the same disorder.

“I think [doctors] should definitely be screening people with celiac disease for autoimmune disorders, especially if they see things like anemia or if a child has dropped on the growth chart and has nutrient deficiencies,” says Mollo, whose daughter also has the disease. “I would recommend that they see someone who specializes in celiac disease so they can get monitored and have regular follow-up checks for nutrient deficiencies and other autoimmune disorders.”

Mollo’s views on screening are echoed by many celiac disease specialists and doctors. They cite multiple studies that have found people with the disease face higher risks for diabetes, thyroid conditions, arthritis, and other autoimmune disorders.