Recall: Vegetable Products Sold at Major Retailers

Oct. 23, 2017 -- A California company has recalled more than 100 vegetable products sold in major retailers over concerns they might be contaminated with listeria.

Mann Packing announced the recall on Oct. 19 after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found one product contaminated in a random sampling.

The products, sold in the United States and Canada, have "best if used by" dates from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20 listed on the front of the packaging. A list of all affected products can be found here. They include packaged mixed vegetables, Brussels sprouts, and vegetable trays. In all, 131 different products are included.

The products were sold as store brands at several major national retailers, including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Target, Meijer, Safeway, and Whole Foods.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The FDA says that although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and early labor among pregnant women.

Public health authorities have reported no illnesses associated with the recalled food.

Consumers who have bought any of the food should throw it away or return it to where they bought it for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Mann Packing's 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681 or visit veggiesmadeeasy.com/media.

"As an owner of this company and a mom, providing safe and healthy foods to our consumers and their families is always our top priority," Gina Nucci, Mann Packing's director of corporate marketing, said in a statement. "This voluntary recall is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the safety of our consumers."