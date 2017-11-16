Kidney Donors Could Face Long-Term Health Risks

By Maureen Salamon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- While donating a kidney isn't likely to shorten your life or increase your odds of heart disease or diabetes, you might face a higher chance of some other health risks, new research suggests.

Reviewing prior studies encompassing more than 100,000 living kidney donors, scientists found that donors appear at higher risk for worse blood pressure and kidney function than non-donors. Female donors also faced a nearly twofold increase in risk for pregnancy-related complications such as pre-eclampsia.

"This study highlights the low but real risks of living kidney donation, and emphasizes the importance of careful assessment and counseling for all living kidney donors," said study author Dr. Emanuele Di Angelantonio.

"While this systematic review … provides some important answers, the field is still a long way from offering precise risk estimates to prospective donors," Di Angelantonio added.

He directs the National Institute for Health Research's Blood and Transplant Unit in Donor Health and Genomics at the University of Cambridge in England.

More than 19,000 kidney donations were performed in the United States in 2016, the latest figures available, according to U.S. Government Information on Organ Donation and Transplantation. About 1 in 5 donations of all organs is from a living donor.

But patients waiting for kidneys comprise nearly 83 percent of all transplant candidates on the U.S. national waiting list, and 20 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

Di Angelantonio and his colleagues combed through 52 published studies comparing more than 118,400 living kidney donors and just over 117,600 non-donors to evaluate the mid- and long-term health risks associated with living kidney donation. The average follow-up for participants ranged from one to 24 years.

While kidney donors had higher diastolic blood pressure -- the lower number of a reading, reflecting blood pressure between heartbeats -- and a higher risk for end-stage kidney disease, other major risk profiles were comparable to non-donors. There was no evidence that donors had higher risks of death, cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes or a lower quality of life.