Norovirus Outbreak Hits Winter Olympics' Site

Feb. 8, 2018 -- About 1,200 security staff at the Pyeongchang Olympics have been isolated due to an outbreak of contagious norovirus.

The workers are being tested for the virus and will be kept in their rooms until they're confirmed to be well, Lee Hee-beom, chairman of the Pyeongchang Olympics organizing committee, said Tuesday, CBS News/Associated Press reported.

An investigation into the outbreak began after 41 security guards developed diarrhea and vomiting. Food and water sources are being inspected at a mountainside facility in Pyeongchang where the guards were staying, 18 other facilities that rely on groundwater are also being inspected.

Good hand-washing and hygiene habits are the most effective way to stop the spread of norovirus, which causes stomach pain, nausea and diarrhea, CBS/AP reported.