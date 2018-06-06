Are You a Prospective Poop Donor?

TUESDAY, June 5, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Fecal transplant is considered the best treatment for one of the most dangerous intestinal infections around, and it is being tested as a potential cure for many other illnesses.

But these transplants require that healthy people donate stool samples, and a new study shows that expanding the donor pool could be challenging.

People who might donate their fecal matter on a regular basis would be largely motivated by altruism, but inconvenience and the "ick factor" pose significant obstacles to regular donation, said lead researcher Breanna McSweeney. She is a medical student at the University of Alberta in Canada.

"A lot of people would be discouraged to donate by the logistics of actually going to do all of this," McSweeney said. "That's a big barrier we have to get around if we're going to get more stool donors, which we will need."

Fecal microbiota transplant involves transplanting purified fecal matter from a healthy donor, to help establish colonies of healthy bacteria in the guts of sick patients.

Fecal transplant currently is used as a treatment for infection with Clostridium difficile, an opportunistic bacteria that can cause life-threatening diarrhea if it gains a foothold in the gut. C. difficile can grow out of control if heavy use of antibiotics kills off too many "good" bacteria in the intestinal tract.

C. difficile caused almost half a million infections among patients in the United States in a single year, and an estimated 15,000 deaths are directly attributable to C. difficile infections, a 2015 study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Fecal transplant is also being researched as a possible treatment for diseases such as irritable bowel syndrome, McSweeney added.

To see what might motivate people to donate stool, McSweeney and her colleagues surveyed 802 people at colleges in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom.

More than three out of four people said altruism would be their main reason to consider being a stool donor, the researchers found.