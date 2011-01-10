Jury Still Out on Probiotics

TUESDAY, July 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Probiotics have become a trendy dietary supplement, with more and more people popping bacteria-laden capsules to try to improve their gut health.

But these supplements could harm some patients, and researchers have done a poor job tracking their safety, a new review argues.

Reporting of side effects is often "missing, insufficient or inadequate" in clinical trials aimed at assessing the value of probiotics, according to findings published July 16 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

In fact, one-third of probiotics studies provided no information at all on harmful effects, even to note there were none, the French researchers found.

"I agree that we don't understand the harms possible from this poorly regulated area of medicine," said Dr. Arun Swaminath, director of the inflammatory bowel disease program at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"What's really fascinating isn't that harms were poorly described and infrequently reported, but that many researchers in the field thought it unnecessary," he said.

A person's digestive system contains tens of trillions of bacteria, and we're only now learning of the many subtle ways in which these microscopic bugs influence our overall health.

Probiotics are promoted as a way to improve your gut health by introducing healthy bacteria into your system, according to the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA).

Most often probiotic supplements contain bacteria, but they also can include other organisms such as yeast, the AGA says.

Possible benefits of probiotics include boosting your immune system, warding off infection and preventing the spread of harmful bacteria in your gut, according to the AGA.

But potential harms could come from using probiotics, particularly for people who are sick or have a compromised immune system, according to the researchers behind the new evidence review. They were led by Aida Bafeta, from Paris Descartes University.

Anecdotal reports have linked probiotics to systemic infections in some patients, the researchers said. Heart and blood infections, in particular, have occurred after patients took probiotics.

Experts also are concerned that probiotics might harm a person's metabolism, or overstimulate the immune system.