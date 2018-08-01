Research Flourishes on Promise of Fecal Transplants

Aug. 1, 2018 -- Madelynn Hernandez was in a battle. The California teenager loved to draw, dance, and study math, but her Crohn’s disease was seriously getting in the way.

“I had so much nausea, and my head was often spinning,” she says. “Sometimes I had good days and I was fine, but on the bad days, I just wanted to stay at home and lie on the couch. I was missing a lot of school.”

So last fall, when her doctor talked to her about being part of a study of new treatments for young people with bowel diseases, Hernandez jumped at the chance, even if it meant having someone else’s fecal matter put inside her body.

At the time, Hernandez was taking more than a dozen pills and supplements a day, and never knew if during the school day she would have to run to the bathroom to deal with diarrhea.

“I wanted to help other kids, and I was willing to try anything that would help me feel better,” Hernandez says.

Her doctor, Sonia Michail, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist and researcher at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, got Hernandez enrolled in a clinical trial to determine the safety of fecal transplants for Crohn’s patients.

It’s part of a 5-year, 10-person study sponsored by Children’s Hospital LA, in which fecal transplants are used to treat inflammatory bowel diseases like Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, as well as autism.

Crohn’s disease is a chronic condition that for unknown reasons causes the body’s immune system to attack the intestines.