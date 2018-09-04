Injected Drug May Be New Weapon Against Gout

TUESDAY, Sept. 18, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- A new approach to preventing gout attacks looks promising for people not already helped by existing treatments.

Researchers are looking at an anti-inflammatory drug called canakinumab (Ilaris) to treat this painful form of arthritis.

Instead of targeting excessively high uric acid levels as existing gout drugs do, the new strategy aims to reduce overall inflammation. The drug goes after a specific inflammatory molecule called interleukin-1.

The result was a 50 percent drop in gout attack risk, the researchers found.

"This was a very large effect," said study lead author Dr. Daniel Solomon, a rheumatologist with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

He acknowledged it was "very surprising" that the drug packed an equally protective punch whether patients had normal uric acid levels or very high levels.

But Ilaris is unlikely to be the preventive drug of choice any time soon, said Solomon.

For one, it has not yet received approval for gout treatment in the United States. And most patients already achieve risk reduction with standard uric acid-lowering treatments, such as allopurinol (brand names Zyloprim, Aloprim).

What's more, decades-old allopurinol is a cheap daily pill.

"Canakinumab is very expensive," said Solomon. Its main role to date is as a last-ditch treatment for rare, so-called "orphan" diseases. At its current price, he said, "it is not a viable option for most patients with gout."

Also, it must be injected every three months by a caregiver.

Still, Solomon said Ilaris may have a clinical role for patients who don't respond to or tolerate standard medications.

Prior research had shown that interleukin-1B inhibitors can shorten gout attacks, but it wasn't known if they could prevent them, the study authors said.

The new research was funded by Novartis, the maker of Ilaris. The results were published online Sept. 17 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Gout is the most common form of inflammatory arthritis. When a chemical called uric acid builds up in the body, it triggers the formation of tiny jagged crystals that cause severe joint paint, most often in the foot, particularly the big toe. Gout's prevalence has increased considerably in recent decades.