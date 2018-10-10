Study: You Probably Have Plastic in Your Poop

TUESDAY, Oct. 23, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- There's a good chance a dose of tiny plastic particles has taken up residence in your gut, a new, small study argues.

Microplastics, as they are called, were found in stool samples from a handful of volunteers located across Europe and Asia, researchers report.

Every single person out of the group of 8 had microplastics in their stool, on average about 20 particles for every 3.5 ounces of stool, said study author Dr. Philipp Schwabl, a researcher with the Medical University of Vienna.

More than 95 percent of the particles came from plastics used in food packaging and storage. They included polypropylene used in bottle caps, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used in drink bottles, polystyrene found in plastic utensils and cups, and polyethylene used in plastic bags and storage containers.

Schwabl said he found the data "astonishing."

"I believe that trying to reduce plastic usage and plastic-packed food might be beneficial for nature and for us," Schwabl said. "Certainly, plastic is a very useful material and has a lot of clever applications. But maybe we should try to rethink about the necessity of abundant plastic use, and search for and support ecological and sustainable alternatives."

It's too soon to tell whether these plastic particles could harm people, Schwabl and other experts said.

"We're seeing increasing evidence that it's in people. Now we need to think about how it will impact human health," said Dr. Kenneth Spaeth, chief of occupational and environmental medicine at Northwell Health in Great Neck, N.Y. "We know that plastics contain an array of potentially harmful substances that in other contexts we know can leach out and potentially affect human health."

The new study follows a report last week that microplastics can be found in 90 percent of table salt. Salt samples from 21 countries in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia were analyzed; of 39 salt brands tested, 36 contained microplastics, the National Geographic reported.

For the stool study, Schwabl and his team recruited one test subject each from Finland, the Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Italy, the United Kingdom, Russia and Japan. The group consisted of three women and five men ranging in age from 33 to 65.