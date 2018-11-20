New Drug Approved for Traveler's Diarrhea

Nov. 20, 2018 -- The FDA has approved a new prescription drug for traveler's diarrhea, which affects millions of people a year, cutting short vacations and other trips.

Rifamycin (Aemcolo) is expected to be on the market by mid-February, says Tom Joyce, president and CEO of Aries Pharmaceuticals, the U.S. firm licensed to distribute it here.

The antibacterial drug, taken orally, is approved for the treatment of adults with traveler's diarrhea caused by strains of Escherichia coli (E. coli) that do not involve fever or blood in the stool.

Traveler's diarrhea is the most common travel-related illness, the FDA says, affecting up to 40% of travelers worldwide annually.

The new drug, when available, will mean another agent in the medical arsenal, says Aaron Glatt, MD, chair of medicine and hospital epidemiologist at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, NY. But it might not be the best treatment for everyone, as decisions should be made on an individual basis, he says.