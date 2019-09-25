Tainted Fecal Transplant Killed One Patient

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Fecal transplants can bring the promise of an improved microbiome in ill patients, but a new report suggests they are not risk-free.

In a fecal transplant, donated fecal matter is processed and put into capsules for patients to swallow. Once in the gut, the capsules dissolve, releasing new, healthy bacteria into the gut.

But doctors from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston reported that two patients who received fecal transplants suffered infections from drug-resistant E. coli, and one of them died from their infection.

Although donors and donated matter are typically tested for a variety of harmful bacteria, at the time of these transplants, drug-resistant extended spectrum beta-lactamase E. coli wasn't one of those germs tested. Now it is. Continually adding germs to screen is one way to reduce future risk, the researchers noted.

"I think screening is important, but it's a work in progress," explained lead researcher Dr. Elizabeth Hohmann, an investigator in the division of infectious diseases at Mass General.

"It's not a panacea, because we can't screen for everything," she said. "There could still be things there that we're transmitting which might cause medical consequences down the road."

Hohmann believes that patients need to weigh the benefits of a fecal transplant against the possible risks.

"I have patients tell me they don't want to have a fecal transplant because of the risk of infection, because of the 'yuck' factor, because intestinal microbiome are linked to weight and they're worried about becoming overweight," she said. "It's a personal decision that people need to talk through with their physician."

Fecal transplants were first developed to treat infection with Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), a common bacterial infection seen in hospitals and nursing homes.

Antibiotics are the usual treatment for C. diff, but the treatment often destroys the good bacteria along with the bad, and C. diff can return. That's where fecal transplants can help.

The two patients in this report were enrolled in studies to see if fecal transplants could be used for other conditions.