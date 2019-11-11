'Wheel' Host Pat Sajak Has Emergency Surgery

NOV. 11, 2019 -- Long-time "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is recovering after emergency surgery on Thursday to repair a blocked intestine, CBS News reports.

A statement issued by the show said the 73-year-old Sajak is resting comfortably after the successful surgery. Taping of the popular game show was paused on Thursday, and resumed Friday with co-host Vanna White at the helm, for shows that will start airing Dec. 9.

It's not yet clear how long Sajak will be away from the show, CBS said, or how long White will fill in as host.