Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Home From Hospital

May 7, 2020 -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg returned home Wednesday after nonsurgical treatment in hospital on Tuesday for an infection caused by a gallstone.

"She is doing well and glad to be home," a statement from the court read, CNN reported. "The Justice will return to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, for follow-up outpatient visits over the next few weeks to eventually remove the gallstone non-surgically."

On Monday, Ginsburg went for outpatient tests at a hospital in Washington that "confirmed that she was suffering from a gallstone that had migrated to her cystic duct, blocking it and causing an infection," according to the court.

Ginsburg, 87, had two cancerous nodules removed from her left lung in late 2018, was treated for pancreatic cancer in August 2019, and fractured three ribs in a fall in November 2018, CNN reported.