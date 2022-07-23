Which Source of Dietary Fiber Works Best?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Aug. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If your diet is low in fiber, you can do your gut some good by adding more -- regardless of the fiber source, new research suggests.

Many people know fiber as the nutrient that keeps you regular. But it's also a key player in the makeup of the gut microbiome -- the vast collection of bacteria and other microbes that reside in the digestive tract.

When bacteria in the gut break down the fiber, they produce certain short-chain fatty acids that are the main source of nutrition for cells in the colon. Research also suggests the fatty acids play a role in regulating functions as vital as metabolism and immune defenses.

But it hasn't been clear whether any one type of fiber supplement is better for people's gut bacteria than others.

In the new study, researchers tested three common fiber-powder supplements: inulin (an extract of chicory root), wheat dextrin (in this case, the brand Benefiber), and galactooligosaccharides (Bimuno).