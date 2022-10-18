Oct. 18, 2022 – On a warm summer day in June, Amy Nadel sat in a waiting room at Johns Hopkins as one of her children was coming out of the operating room and another was preparing to go in. And in a similar room in another part of the hospital, another family was sitting through the same thing. They were linked not by coincidence, but by one life-saving thing they were about to trade: kidneys.

Nadel’s son Jonah Berke had just had one of his kidneys removed, where it was rushed across the hospital in a sterile cooler to be transplanted into an anonymous recipient. At the same time, her daughter Rachael Moskowitz was ready to receive a kidney that had just come from an anonymous donor somewhere else in the hospital. You’d be forgiven for thinking this sort of thing only happens in a Grey’s Anatomy episode. But this dramatic process, called kidney paired donation (KPD), is one of the ways people may receive kidney transplants.