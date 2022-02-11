Nov. 2, 2022 – People with functional dyspepsia – also known as indigestion – often have belly pain, nausea, lots of belching, and other GI symptoms after eating.

Technology to the rescue? A three-dimensional, immersive experience using a virtual reality headset for about 20 minutes a day for 2 weeks significantly improved symptoms and quality of life for people with indigestion, compared to a control group, a new study reveals.

“We thought that functional dyspepsia may be particularly well-suited to benefit from VR therapy,” says lead study investigator David Cangemi, MD, a gastroenterologist at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. “Our study suggests that VR may be an effective and safe new treatment.”

Although VR improved symptoms of indigestion, researchers still do not know exactly how it works. There are some theories: Immersion in a different world distracts people from belly pain. VR also could change the signals sent between the brain and the gut, thereby easing discomfort and pain, Cangemi says.

The study was presented at the American College of Gastroenterology 2022 annual meeting in Charlotte, NC. The research won an award for Excellence in Clinical Research.