Morning Sickness Drug May Not Work: Study

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 17, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The most commonly prescribed medicine for morning sickness may not work, a new report contends.

The drug, Diclegis, failed to meet minimum effectiveness goals in the clinical trial relied upon by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its approval in 2013, Canadian researchers reported.

"There was a very small difference between the women who got a placebo and the women who got this medicine," said Dr. Nav Persaud, a researcher and family physician at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

Given that, the FDA should reconsider its approval of Diclegis, Persaud said.

"I think medications should only be approved and prescribed if they're proved to be effective," Persaud said. "The very basic question that needs to be answered is if it's effective. If the medication is not effective, it doesn't matter if it's safe or not."

But one of the nation's leading medical associations, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), responded to the new paper with the equivalent of a yawn.

Just this month, ACOG updated its practice guidelines for treating nausea and vomiting during pregnancy, maintaining that Diclegis "is safe and effective and should be considered first-line pharmacotherapy," said Dr. Mark Turrentine, chair of ACOG's Practice Bulletin Obstetrics Committee.

"If the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the authors of the original studies, or the drug manufacturer correct or retract any of the evidence used to develop ACOG's guidance, we will reassess and consider the conclusions at that time," Turrentine said in a statement.

Diclegis is the combination of an antihistamine, doxylamine succinate, with a form of vitamin B6 called pyridoxine hydrochloride.

This combination drug had been available for in the United States starting in the 1950s, but was voluntarily pulled from the market in the 1980s over concerns that it was linked with birth defects.

But lawsuits related to those claims were eventually dismissed, and efforts began in the 2000s to get the drug back onto the U.S. market, Persaud said. The drug has always been available in Canada and is currently sold there as Diclectin.