Feds and Pharma Spar Over Drug Costs in TV Ads

Oct. 16, 2018 -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wants drugmakers to list the price of pharmaceuticals in television ads -- even as the industry tried to head off the new rules by promising to give consumers more information about pricing.

The Trump administration first mentioned requiring drug prices in ads in May, as part of the government's American Patients First plan to lower drug costs. In August, it began officially reviewing a proposed rule.

Members of Congress have also pressed for action. Sens. Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) won initial backing for their bid to require the ads to list prices, but the House of Representatives stripped money for the project from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services budget.

Seeing what was coming, the 33 members of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), an industry trade association, said this month that beginning in April 2019, they would include in all drug ads information about a website that would discuss list price, out-of-pocket costs, and patient assistance programs.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar was not impressed.

"We will not wait for an industry with so many conflicting and perverse incentives to reform itself," he said in an Oct. 15 speech at the National Academy of Medicine. Patients "deserve to know if the drug company has pushed their prices to abusive levels," he said, "and they deserve to know this every time they see a drug advertised to them on TV."

The proposal requires companies to include in all television ads a drug's list price, in text big enough to read, if it is covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and if it costs more than $35 a month. The agency is seeking input on whether the list price should be spoken and not just printed on the screen. The rule only covers TV ads, which account for the majority of the $5.5 billion spent each year on marketing drugs to consumers, according to federal officials. The government is taking comments on whether the rule should be extended to other advertising.