Cutting-Edge Nasal Tech Could Usher in a New Era of Medicine

June 19, 2023 – Noses are like caverns — twisting, turning, no two exactly the same. But if you nose past anyone’s nostrils, you’ll discover a surprisingly sprawling space.

“The size of the nasal cavity is about the same as a large handkerchief,” said Hugh Smyth, PhD, a professor of molecular pharmaceutics and drug delivery at the University of Texas at Austin.

Thoroughly coating that cavity with medication can result in rapid, efficient absorption, making the nose’s inner chamber an attractive target for drug delivery.

“It’s very accessible tissue, and it has a lot of blood flow,” said Smyth. “The speed of onset can often be as fast as injections, sometimes even faster.”

It's nothing new to get medicines via your nose. For decades, we’ve squirted various sprays into our nostrils to treat local maladies like allergies or infections. Even the ancients saw wisdom in the nasal route.

But recently, the nose has gained scientific attention as a gateway to the rest of the body – even the brain, a notoriously difficult target.