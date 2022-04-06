Post-COVID Risk for Blood Clot Lasts at Least 6 Months

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, April 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 increases people's risk of dangerous blood clots and bleeding for months after infection, researchers say.

The new findings suggest that COVID-19 is an independent risk factor for deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and bleeding.

"Our findings arguably support [treatment] to avoid thrombotic events, especially for high-risk patients, and strengthen the importance of vaccination against COVID-19," the study authors concluded in the report published April 6 in the BMJ.

While the added risk of clots and bleeding was known, it was unclear how long it lasted, the researchers noted in a journal news release.

To find out, the investigators compared more than one million people in Sweden who tested positive for COVID-19 between Feb. 1, 2020, and May 25, 2021, and a control group of more than 4 million people who did not have a positive COVID test.

Compared to the control group, COVID-19 patients had a significantly higher risk of deep vein thrombosis, or DVT, (a blood clot in the leg) for up to three months after infection; pulmonary embolism (a blood clot in the lung) for up to six months; and a bleeding event for up to two months.