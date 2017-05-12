Diet May Help Fight Epilepsy When Meds Fail

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 5, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For children with epilepsy who don't find relief from their seizures with medication, a tightly controlled nutrition plan might help, a pair of new studies suggests.

Called the ketogenic diet, the therapy provides a carefully balanced high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet that causes the body to burn fat instead of carbohydrates for fuel. This changes the way brain cells use energy and helps to reduce seizures, according to the researchers.

The first study compared a ketogenic diet to several other treatment options for epilepsy, including surgery aad a procedure called vagal nerve stimulation. It found that about two-thirds of kids successfully controlled their seizures with a ketogenic diet.

The second study looked at whether or not introducing the diet in a slower, less restrictive manner would be effective. For most kids, it was.

"Although medical therapy is our mainstay for treatment, ketogenic dietary therapy can be a very effective option," said Dr. James Wheless, a spokesman for the American Epilepsy Society.

Most children with epilepsy can get control of their seizures with the first anti-seizure medication they try, according to the American Epilepsy Society. But approximately 1 in 5 kids don't get seizure control, even after trying multiple drugs.

The ketogenic diet, which is not a new approach for controlling epilepsy, is one option for those kids. Everything on the diet has to be weighed, and people have to eat a certain number of fat grams compared to the grams of protein and carbohydrates they eat, according to the Charlie Foundation for Ketogenic Therapies. This is known as the diet's ratio.

The classic ketogenic diet has a 4-to-1 or 3-to-1 ratio. For a 4-to-1 ratio, that means 4 grams of fat for every 1 gram of protein or carbohydrate. Typical fat sources include heavy cream, butter, and nut and seed oils.

Sweets, such as cookies, cakes and candies, aren't allowed. On stricter forms of the diet, many carbohydrate sources such as bread, rice, potatoes and pasta also aren't allowed. A modified ketogenic diet has ratios of 2-to-1 or even 1-to-1.