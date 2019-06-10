FDA OKs First Nasal Spray for Seizure Clusters

May 21, 2019 -- The FDA on Monday approved the first nasal spray to treat frequent seizures that are separate from an epilepsy patient's usual seizure pattern.

There are an estimated 150,000 people in the United States with “uncontrolled epilepsy experience seizure clusters,” which can increase the risk for injury, neurologic damage, and prolonged seizures.

Midazolam nasal spray is the only FDA-approved nasal spray for treating seizure clusters. Patients over 12 can keep the single-dose spray with them, and it does not have to be given by a doctor or nurse. Pharmaceutical company UCB will sell the benzodiazepine spray as part of its Nayzilam line of epilepsy drugs. The company has not said when it will be available in the United States.

Seizure clusters can damage a patient’s quality of life and make a hospital stay more likely, Steven Chung, MD, executive director and program chair of the Neuroscience Institute and director of the epilepsy program at Banner - University Medical Center in Phoenix, AZ, said in a company news release.