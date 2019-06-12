Epilepsy Drug Linked to Suicide Risk in Young

THURSDAY, June 13, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- A new study supports the notion that a drug used to control epilepsy and other disorders could make some young people more prone to suicide.

The medicine, pregabalin (Lyrica), comes from a class of drugs called gabapentinoids. Besides their use against epilepsy, these drugs are also used to treat nerve pain and anxiety disorders, as well as symptoms of Parkinson's disease. But according to British researchers, pregabalin has also been linked to a heightened risk for suicidal behavior, overdoses, injuries and car crashes.

People aged 15 to 24 appeared to be at highest risk, the researchers found.

Gabapentinoids are in frequent use: Use of the drugs has climbed steadily, and they're among the top 15 money-making medications around the world, noted researchers led by Seena Fazel. He's a psychiatrist at the University of Oxford.

One U.S. physician familiar with the drugs said the new findings bring a needed note of caution.

The study "brings to attention that all medications carry risk," said Dr. Melissa Bernbaum, who directs epilepsy care at Northwell Health's Huntington Hospital in Huntington, N.Y. "When prescribing a medication, physicians must carefully weigh the risks and benefits."

Gabapentinoids "are not used specifically for Parkinson's disease," she noted, "but may be used to treat symptoms and conditions that are often present in patients with Parkinson's disease, such as restless legs syndrome."

In the new study, Fazel's team used prescription, patient, death and crime registers to identify nearly 192,000 people, aged 15 and older, given gabapentinoids -- either pregabalin (Lyrica) or gabapentin -- between 2006 and 2013.

The investigators found that compared to people not using the drugs, those taking one form of gabapentinoid only -- pregabalin -- had a 26% higher risk of suicidal behavior or death from suicide, a 24% increased risk of overdose, a 22% increased risk of head or body injuries, and a 13% increased risk of road crashes or traffic offenses.

The researchers couldn't rule out that the heightened risk among 15- to 24-year-olds wasn't largely due to increased impulsivity observed in the age group, or young people's higher odds of using alcohol or illegal drugs along with a gabapentinoid.