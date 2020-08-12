A Better, Safer Way to Rid Some Kids of Seizures?

By Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Children with tough-to-treat epilepsy now have another choice to help them live a life free of seizures, a new study suggests.

MRI-guided laser interstitial thermal therapy, a minimally invasive procedure for kids who have drug-resistant epilepsy, is successful in more than half of all cases and has a short recovery time, researchers report.

To arrive at that conclusion, the investigators studied the outcomes of children in the United States and Canada who had the laser therapy since 2013, comparing it to surgery, which is another treatment option.

"It's a relatively new procedure, both in Canada and in the U.S. As it currently stands, there's not much literature in terms of the outcomes and the complications of this procedure," explained study author Dr. Elysa Widjaja, a pediatric neuroradiologist at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

The researchers reported on outcomes of 182 children who received the therapy in the past seven years. They found, of the 137 children who had a single procedure and for whom one-year seizure outcomes were available, that 54% no longer had seizures. Another 20 children had two procedures, and 60% of those kids were seizure-free after a year.

The data is included in a registry that six surgery centers in the United States and two in Canada have contributed to, with more signing on, according to the report. The researchers presented their findings Friday at the American Epilepsy Society's virtual annual meeting. Such research is considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"I would say that our current preliminary results from this study indicate that laser does provide reasonable seizure-free outcomes," Widjaja said. "The outcome is slightly lower [than surgery], but there are advantages to laser therapy compared to surgery. [It's] less invasive, shorter hospital stay, less injury to the normal brain and certainly less complications."

The success rate of surgery for curing seizures is 65%.

About 8% of the children who had the laser procedure experienced visual or sensory disturbances, but those were mostly temporary. They resolved in all but 1% of the study population, according to the research.