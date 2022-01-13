Brain Implant for Adults With Epilepsy Can Help Kids, Too

By Adam Meyer

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Jan. 24, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A brain implant that helps control severe epilepsy in adults may do the same for children who suffer from unrelenting seizures, new research suggests.

The study is one of the first to examine the responsive neurostimulation (RNS) system in children.

RNS has already been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for adult patients with drug-resistant epilepsy, but the research for safety and efficacy in children has been limited.

"As we expand use of RNS to children, it is critical to consider how to determine the lower age limit," said study author Dr. Yasunori Nagahama, director of pediatric epilepsy surgery at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey.

"Considering this procedure involves removing a portion of the skull to implant the device, the benefits and potential harm based on the variable skull development in individual patients should be considered. Children experience rapid skull growth within the first two years and reach about 90% of adult skull volume by around age 8," Nagahama explained in a Rutgers news release.