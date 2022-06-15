Cost of Brand-Name Epilepsy Meds Is Soaring

By Steven Reinberg

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, June 16, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Managing epilepsy is an increasingly expensive process in the United States, with prices of brand-name anti-seizure drugs nearly quadrupling over eight years, a new study finds.

From 2010 to 2018, the cost of brand-named epilepsy drugs, including meds like Vimpat (lacosamide), rose 277% overall, researchers found. Over the same period, the cost of generic drugs dropped 42%.

"We as doctors need to be aware of the ever-increasing costs of brand-name medications, particularly when compared to generic medications, and to think critically whether this increased cost is justified," said lead researcher Dr. Samuel Waller Terman, a clinical lecturer in neurology at the University of Michigan.

There is no single best anti-seizure medication, the researchers said in background notes with the study.

Many times doctors are influenced by the newness of drugs and opt to prescribe the latest ones, Terman said.

"It's a story of human behaviors," Terman said. "Sometimes we really like the new thing, but I think we need to be cognizant about the cost implications that we're often frankly blind to as prescribers."