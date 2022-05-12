Severe Seizures Are Rising, Especially Among Minorities

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Growing numbers of Americans are suffering prolonged, life-threatening seizures known as status epilepticus, and Black people are nearly twice as likely to experience these seizures as white people.



These are the main findings from new research looking at hospitalizations for status epilepticus from 2010 to 2019 across the United States.Status epilepticus refers to a seizure that lasts for more than 5 minutes. Some people may experience convulsions during this state, while others may appear confused or seem like they're daydreaming. Status epilepticus is an emergency and requires treatment in the hospital.

The study wasn’t designed to say why these severe seizures are on the rise, but researchers have their theories. “It may be related to several causes including changing definitions for status epilepticus over time," said study author Dr. Gabriela Tantillo. (At one time, only seizures lasting longer than 20 minutes were considered status epilepticus.)

Also, there's "greater recognition of seizure, including non-convulsive seizures, by the medical community and the general public,” said Tantillo, an assistant professor of neurology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.