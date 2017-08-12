Pfizer to Offer Generic Version of Viagra

The maker of Viagra is introducing it's own cheaper generic version of the impotence drug in order to compete with a version from generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer's generic version will be available as of Monday at half the $65-a-pill price of Viagra. Teva can also start selling its generic drug on Monday, but hasn't disclosed the price, the Associated Press reported.

More generics will become available next summer, which could drive prices down by as much as 90 percent.

"Patients are paying fortunes. When generic Viagra comes out, they will be very happy," Dr. Nachum Katlowitz, a urologist at New York's Staten Island University Hospital, told AP.

When it was launched in 1998, Viagra was the first pill for Viagra. Competition in the form of Eli Lilly's Cialis arrived in 2003, and Cialis is now the leader in the U.S. market, followed closely by Viagra.