Good News, Guys: Viagra Prices to Tumble Today

By Serena Gordon

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Dec. 11, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- In news that will delight men who've had difficulties in the bedroom, two generic versions of the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra are scheduled to hit the market Monday.

One of the new generics is made by Teva Pharmaceuticals, and the other by Greenstone, a subsidiary of Pfizer, the company that manufactures Viagra.

The generic versions of the little blue pill (sildenafil) will likely be cheaper than brand-name Viagra for most men. And more generic versions are expected next year, which could drive prices even lower.

Viagra came on the market in 1998 as the first drug to treat impotence. Cialis (tadalafil) and Levitra (vardenafil) are two other erectile dysfunction medications. They work by relaxing muscle cells in the penis, which allows for greater blood flow, according to the Urology Care Foundation.

Pfizer says the current wholesale cost for a 50 milligram or 100 milligram Viagra is $61.54 a pill. Greenstone will sell the generic version for between $30 and $35 a pill.

However, both of those figures represent the price the drug maker charges. A number of variables affect the final cost a consumer pays, such as mark-ups from pharmacy benefit managers or pharmacies, and insurance coverage and co-pays.

"Cost has been a tremendous issue for patients. Many patients have been unable to obtain the medication since insurance companies don't pay for it and out-of-pocket costs are astronomical," said Dr. Aaron Katz, chairman of urology at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, N.Y.

"The hope is that [the introduction of generics] will reduce the cost, and patients will have greater access to Viagra, which has been an important medication for healthy men with erectile dysfunction," he added.

Dr. Warren Bromberg is chief of urology at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco, N.Y. He agreed that cost has been an issue with these drugs.

Generic versions "will be of real benefit to the majority of men," he said. "The brand erectile dysfunction drugs are often not covered by commercial payers [insurance companies], or are covered but with substantial co-pays and restrictions on the number of pills covered per month," he said.