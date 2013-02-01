Cataract Surgery Might Lower Your Odds for Dementia

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- People who undergo surgery to treat cataracts may have a lower likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests.

Of more than 3,000 older adults with the eye disease, those who had surgery were about 30% less likely to be diagnosed with Alzheimer's in the coming years, researchers found.

The findings cannot prove cataract surgery helps protect against Alzheimer's, said lead researcher Dr. Cecilia Lee. However, it provides strong evidence that that could be the case.

Lee and her colleagues were able to account for numerous other factors that might explain the finding. And even after doing so, cataract surgery was still linked to a reduction in Alzheimer's risk.

"This evidence might be as good as we can get," said Lee, chair of ophthalmology at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

A cataract is a clouding of the eye's lens that can cause symptoms such as blurred vision, difficulty seeing at night, and seeing "halos" around lights. Cataracts are very common among older people -- affecting more than half of Americans by age 80, according to the U.S. National Eye Institute.