Summer Eye Care

Heed these expert tips for protecting your eyes from the summer sun:

Ban the Rays

Your summer wardrobe should include a pair of sunglasses that block UVA and UVB rays. “It’s important to protect the eye from UV light to prevent cataract formation and retina-aging diseases,” says Sumitra Khandelwal, MD, an associate professor of ophthalmology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. You can take your shades to an optician to have the UV rating checked if you’re not sure.

Glare Tactics

Khandelwal says polarized lenses can also shield sensitive eyes because these bend and redirect the light to reduce glare. “It’s surprising the amount of glare and UV light exposure you get indirectly when it reflects off a surface like water or pavement,” she explains.

Shady Behavior

Consult your doctor to see which color of lens will best suit the outdoor activity you’re going to be doing. A gray tint is particularly helpful for driving because it offers the best color recognition.

Find more articles, browse back issues, and read the current issue of WebMD Magazine .