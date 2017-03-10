Coming Soon: Glaucoma Self-Care, From Home?

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Sept. 22, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- For many glaucoma patients, repeat trips to a doctor's office to check on their eyes can be a real pain.

But new research supports the usefulness of a device that allows glaucoma patients to measure their own eye pressure -- in the comfort of their own home.

Researchers found that among 100 glaucoma patients, most were able to successfully use the handheld device, called Icare HOME. That suggests that at-home measurements would be reasonable for many, the study authors said.

Glaucoma refers to a group of diseases where fluid builds up in the eye, creating pressure that damages the optic nerve. It's a leading cause of blindness in older adults, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Many people are familiar with the tests eye doctors use to detect and monitor glaucoma, including tonometry, which measures pressure within the eye. Doctors do it with an instrument that puts a small amount of pressure on the cornea using a tiny probe or puff of air.

The problem is, pressure within the eye shifts throughout the day, said Dr. Andrew Tatham, the lead researcher on the new study.

That means periodic office measurements may not tell the whole story, said Tatham, a consultant ophthalmologist at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland.

So Tatham's team decided to study a home device that is designed for "self-tonometry."

Icare HOME, developed by a Finnish company, is already on the market. It was approved in the United States earlier this year. Tatham and his colleagues wanted to find out how easily patients can use the product.

With funding from the UK's National Health Service, the researchers recruited 100 patients with either glaucoma or ocular hypertension -- higher-than-normal pressure in the eye that can lead to glaucoma.

Each patient received a 30-minute lesson on using the home tonometer, then the investigators watched as the patient tried it out. The patients' self-measurements were then compared against an eye doctor's measurements -- using standard office testing -- and the researchers' measurements using the home device.