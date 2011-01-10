Fireworks Nearly Cost This Fireman His Life

TUESDAY, July 3, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Fire Capt. Jay Northup lit the fuse for the intended climax of his backyard fireworks display, a pricey 12-mortar box that would create a wondrous shower of glittering lights over his neighborhood.

Three of the 12 tubes went off, and then silence. A dud.

"I spent $600 on that, it's going to work," recalled Northup, who serves with the Euclid Fire Department in Ohio. "I figured I'll wait about 10 minutes to make sure it's not going to fire, then maybe I'll peel the paper to see if I can find the wick or something, see if it's something I can salvage."

That decision almost left Northup without his vision on July 4, 2016.

A mortar wound up exploding, causing terrible injuries to his face, eyes and head. The blast caused bleeding in his brain, and his forehead required 35 stitches to close the gash.

These days, Northup, 47, offers himself up as a cautionary tale on the dangers of fireworks, fully expecting to be ribbed around the firehouse.

"I'm supposed to be somebody who knows better, and I know that. Me being human -- just like everybody else -- I thought I knew better, and in the end it almost cost me my life," Northup said. "Let the professionals handle the fireworks. Be smart. You can't call a redo."

Fireworks were involved in an estimated 12,900 injuries treated in U.S. emergency rooms in 2017, and about 8,700 of those occurred during the weeks before and after the Fourth of July, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

What went wrong

Northup is well-versed in the dangers of fireworks, having served as a firefighter and paramedic for 25 years.

"I've been picking up kids with their hands blown off and eye injuries and burns from those types of things for years and years," Northup said.

But he'd started hosting a regular Fourth of July party, and at some point incorporated fireworks into the celebration.

That year, when the big mortar box failed partway through, Northup waited in the dark to make sure the fireworks didn't go off accidentally.