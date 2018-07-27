LASIK: Know the Rewards and the Risks

July 27, 2018 -- Dry eyes, glare, halos, and starbursts are all possible side effects of LASIK surgery. But some people may also get long-term complications like eye infections, vision loss, chronic pain, and detached retinas. If you knew that, would you still have the popular procedure? Some patients say they didn’t find out until it was too late and now wish they could turn back the clock.

According to Market Scope, around 10 million Americans have had LASIK surgery since it was first approved by the FDA in 1999. Around 700,000 LASIK surgeries are done each year, but that’s down from a peak of 1.4 million in 2000.

It remains one of the most popular elective surgeries in the country, and its satisfaction rating among patients who’ve had the procedure is remarkably high. Eric Donnenfeld, MD, a former president of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, has successfully completed around 85,000 procedures over his 28-year career. He says that overall, 96% to 98% of LASIK patients end up with 20/20 vision. Forty percent to 50% end up with vision that is better than 20/20.

Yet LASIK -- like any surgery -- has risks. Some patients have harmful complications that may never go away, including dry eyes, starbursts, and cornea damage.

The appeal of LASIK is obvious: A chance to ditch the glasses or the daily routine and expense of contact lenses, slippery cases, pricey bottles of cleaning and storage solutions. Over time, it even makes economic sense.

Still, the FDA has no rules on what information patients must be told or what must be disclosed in a consultation. The agency urges anyone considering LASIK to do plenty of research into the risks and have a thorough consultation with the surgeon before the procedure.

Donnenfeld says that while there are no industry requirements for how thoroughly risks have to be stated, a patient should have plenty of chances to ask questions. In his own practice, he gives patients a written explanation of LASIK, has them watch an in-depth video about the surgery, and holds multiple consultations with patients before they agree to go through with it.