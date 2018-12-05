Wear Contacts 24/7? You Risk Infection, Blindness

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 19, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Dangerous infections, blinding ulcers in the eyes: These are just some of the troubles that can come from wearing your contacts for too long.

Contact lenses are generally considered safe, but wearing them while asleep significantly raises the risk of developing serious complications that can cause permanent visual loss, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

In one instance, a 34-year-old man who both swam while wearing his contact lenses and wore them overnight three to four days a week developed a rare but potentially blinding form of keratitis caused by a microscopic organism.

Keratitis -- an inflammation of the cornea -- is responsible for an estimated one million outpatient and emergency department visits each year, according to the CDC.

Another case involved a teenage girl who developed a corneal ulcer and scarring after wearing unprescribed lenses to bed.

Yet another involved a 57-year-old man who nearly lost vision in one eye after wearing his soft lenses nonstop for two weeks without daily cleaning.

In that case, the patient ultimately required a corneal transplant in his right eye after suffering a bacterial infection and a perforated cornea.

"The excess risks of developing corneal infection with overnight wear of contact lenses has been recognized for many years," explained Dr. Oliver Schein. He is a professor of ophthalmology, and vice-chair for quality and safety with the Wilmer Eye Institute at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. Schein was not involved in the current case study report.

With an eye toward the 45 million Americans who regularly wear contacts, the CDC is highlighting the concern in collaboration with the Eye and Contact Lens Association and the disease surveillance network EMERGEncy ID NET.

Together, the organizations published a new report in the January issue of the Annals of Emergency Medicine that outlines the experiences of six patients who recently developed corneal infections after routinely wearing their contact lenses to bed. The report was led by Dr. Jon Femling of the University of New Mexico's School of Medicine.