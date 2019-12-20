Twenty Years Later, LASIK Has Its Pros and Cons

Also common are glare and halos around lights at night, and difficulty with contrast. These problems affect about 20% of people who have LASIK. They also can improve over 6 to 12 months, but in a small number of people, they continue long-term, Manche says. If you have one of these issues, you can go back to wearing glasses or contacts, or have revision surgery.

There's also a small chance LASIK may not completely correct your vision, especially if you were very nearsighted or farsighted to start. If this happens, you'll need glasses or contacts to see clearly. "If you're not fully corrected … you can return after 3 to 6 months and have an additional surgery," Manche says. "In those cases, the vast majority of patients do achieve 20/20 vision."

Very rarely, it's possible to lose lines of vision on a vision chart. "Even with glasses or contact lenses, vision can't be corrected back to what it was before LASIK," Ling says. "The risk of that is very low. This is often due to an infection, scarring, or poor healing."

Even if your vision is 20/20 right after LASIK, it may not stay that way. It is possible for vision to regress. And as you get older and the shape of your eye naturally changes, you'll probably need to start reaching for reading glasses. "As I've gotten older I've lost the effect of LASIK," Strawbridge says. "But I got at least 10 years of perfect vision."

Most LASIK-related problems are temporary and only a mild nuisance, but in certain people, they're severe enough to be life-changing. Christian Athanasoulas had the procedure in May 2015, when he was 44. He went to a reputable hospital and had tests to make sure he was a good candidate. But afterward, he developed dry eye. Treatments like tear plugs and prescription eyedrops didn't help, and the dryness continued to get worse.

"By 12 to 15 months after the procedure, the dry eye sensation seemed to morph into throbbing pain," Athanasoulas says. "I felt like someone was sticking knives through my eye, all the way through my head." The pain eased only when he was asleep.