WEDNESDAY, Jan. 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- The newly approved drug teprotumumab can offer hope to adults with thyroid eye disease, a rare and potentially blinding condition.

It's the first treatment specifically approved for thyroid eye disease. The drug was approved Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It will be marketed under the brand name Tepezza.

"This may be a drug that offers a new approach and a paradigm shift," said Dr. Raymond Douglas, lead author of a study the FDA considered when making its final decision. "Currently, we use supportive therapy for people with thyroid eye disease, but their quality of life is diminished by their symptoms.

"Teprotumumab was extraordinarily effective. We hope that people with thyroid eye disease won't have to suffer as they have in the past. With treatment, they're not going to be blind. They're not going to be disfigured. They can even watch their kids playing soccer when it's windy," Douglas explained. (Without treatment, wind could be too drying to the eyes.)

In people with the condition, inflammation in the back of the eye causes the eyes to bulge. The swelling may also squeeze the optic nerve, causing vision problems, said Douglas, a professor of surgery in the division of ophthalmology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Thyroid eye disease typically develops in people with an overactive thyroid gland caused by Graves' disease. The disorder can cause redness, swelling and a gritty feeling in the eyes, the American Thyroid Association says. It can also cause dry eyes or excessive tearing, double vision and sensitivity to light. One of the most noticeable symptoms is bulging of the eyes, and it may be difficult to completely close the eyes.

Because thyroid eye disease is rare, the FDA gave this drug "orphan drug" status. This means companies are provided incentives to encourage the development of drugs for rare diseases. The medication was also given the FDA's priority review, fast track and breakthrough therapy designations to assist the manufacturer in bringing the drug to market.