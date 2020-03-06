CRISPR Used Inside Person's Body For First Time

March 6, 2020 -- The gene editing tool CRISPR has been used inside a person's body for the first time, scientists report.

The patient had an inherited form of blindness and underwent the procedure in an attempt to restore vision, the Associated Press reported.

The DNA surgery was conducted at the Casey Eye Institute at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, according to the companies that make the treatment. They didn't provide details about the patient or say when the surgery occurred.

It could take up to a month to determine if the patient's vision is restored. If initial attempts appear safe, doctors plan to test the procedure on 18 children and adults, the AP reported.