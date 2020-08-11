Special Contact Lenses Help Kids' Nearsightedness

THURSDAY, Aug. 13, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Kids suffering from nearsightedness can slow the progression of their myopia by using soft bifocal contact lenses, a new trial shows.

Bifocal contacts with a powerful corrective prescription slowed the progression of nearsightedness in youngsters by 43% compared to single-vision contacts, the results showed.

"The higher the reading portion of the contact lens, the better control you get, the more slow the progression," said lead researcher Jeffrey Walline, associate dean for research at Ohio State University's College of Optometry, in Columbus.

Based on these findings, Walline said parents should talk with their family eye doctor about bifocal contacts for their nearsighted child, to prevent potentially devastating eye conditions associated with myopia, including cataracts, glaucoma or retinal detachment.

"It's not something that's coming out farther on down the line. They are available," Walline said. "I think we're at the place where parents of nearsighted children should know they have options for myopia control."

Nearsightedness occurs when the eye grows in an uncoordinated way into an elongated state, so that light entering the eye fails to reach all the way back to the retina.

"That's what myopia is," said Dr. Douglas Fredrick, a pediatric ophthalmologist at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York City. "It's a long eyeball, the physical elongation of the eye."

Eye experts used to think that nearsightedness developed because the mechanical effort of focusing on objects had some effect on the eye that led to the eyeball growing long, Fredrick said.

"More recent evidence suggests that the way light is focused inside the eye has an effect on how the eye grows," he explained.

Bifocal contacts resemble a bullseye. The center part of the contact corrects nearsightedness so that distance vision is clear, focusing light directly on the retina. Meanwhile, the outer edge of the contact adds focusing power, which brings peripheral light rays into focus in front of the retina.

This combination appears to trick the eye into slowing its growth, prior research has indicated.