New Hope Against a Rare but Incurable Eye Cancer

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, April 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A cutting-edge experimental drug cuts nearly in half the risk of death among patients with a rare but aggressive cancer of the eye, new clinical trial data show.

Tebentafusp has now become the first drug shown to improve overall survival in patients with uveal melanoma, said Dr. Antoni Ribas, immediate past president of the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR), in a HealthDay Now interview.

"Uveal melanoma is a disease that until now has had no medical treatment," said Ribas, director of the Tumor Immunology Program at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy Center at University of California, Los Angeles. "Nothing had shown any improvement in the last 50 years of clinical research."

Patients randomly chosen to receive tebentafusp had almost half the risk of death as others treated with either immunotherapy or chemotherapy, according to results presented at the recent AACR annual meeting.